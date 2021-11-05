Portsmouth police ID 2 suspects in October armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have identified two suspects in connection with a robbery of a person outside a store on Frederick Boulevard in October.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Ian Michael Wade and 29-year-old Deidre Diane Jaynes.

Wade is charged with armed robbery, felony robbery, conspiracy, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jaynes is charged with armed robbery, felony robbery, and conspiracy.

Wade is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact authorities.

Police said the robbery happened just before 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 outside of a business in the 600 block of Frederick Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicated the suspect was a man between 5’9” and 5’11” with a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late model, green Ford Bronco with a white top and a spare wheel on the back. Police said a woman, believed to be Jaynes, was also with Wade at the time.

On Friday, Portsmouth police released photos of Wade and Jaynes, as well as a surveillance image showing how Wade looks now and a stock photo of a Bronco similar to the one the two are believed to be driving.

Ian Michael Wade

Deidre Diane Jaynes

Ford Bronco similar to that driven by Jaynes and Wade

Surveillance photo of Ian Michael Wade