PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced it is hosting an upcoming Human Trafficking & Violent Crimes Against Children Presentation.

The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Administration Building, located at 206 High Street.

Guests will hear from FBI Norfolk Field Office members, including two FBI Special Agents and an FBI Victim Specialist. Topics will include, Sextortion, Online Threats, Cyberbullying, Human Trafficking, and Victim Services.

The police department says they hope the presentation will provide information to help the public learn about the dangers of human trafficking, and tools to protect children.

The hour-long forum is free and open to the public. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. For more information, click here.