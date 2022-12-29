PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are hosting four R.E.S.E.T Walk events Thursday following a week of deadly shootings in the city.

The walks are scheduled between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday. The latest comes are residents and community members reel from several shootings that took the lives of four people including a 17-year-old boy. The shootings occurred just days apart from each other.

The first shooting occurred on Dec. 22 in the 100 block of Sykes Avenue. Portsmouth police say they found the 17-year-old male victim with fatal gunshot wounds.



The following day, police charged another 17-year-old male with aggravated murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The second shooting occurred on Christmas Day in the 100 block of Allard Road. When officers got to the scene, they found 33-year-old Johnnie Freeman with a fatal gunshot wound.

Later that evening, police say 28-year-old Ra’Mya Stewart turned herself over to Chesapeake Police in connection with the fatal shooting. Stewart has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, and shooting in the commission of a felony. She is currently being held without bond at the Portsmouth City Jail.

The last two fatal shootings occurred just hours apart.

According to Portsmouth police, officers were sent to the 600 block of Washington Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday regarding reports of gunshots fired.

When they got to the scene, officers found 20-year-old Jamir Barnes who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that night, officers were called to the 2700 block of Watts Avenue around 6:10 p.m. regarding a “suspicious male.”

When they got to the scene, they found 37-year-old Corey Harris who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

After further investigation, police say they found a crime scene in connection near the Quick Shop location in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.