PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department will hold an essay contest this month, where young writers can compete for a cash prize.

PPD’s youth essay contest will run from July 14, 2023 to July 28, 2023.

Writers from grades 6-12 may enter their essays for a chance to win one of two $250 cash prizes.

This year’s essay topic is:

How do you think the youth view Police in the community? And how can the author help Portsmouth Police create a safer community?

Each essay submitted must have the following requirements:

400-600 words

Double spaced

Handwritten or typed

Participants are also asked to include their name, address, phone number, school, and grade for the upcoming school year with their submissions.

Entrants can submit their essays to Officer Kennedy by 11:59 p.m. on July 28, 2023, via email at kennedyr@portsmouthva.gov or delivered to Police Records-ATTN: Officer Kennedy, 700 Port Centre Pkwy.