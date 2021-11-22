Portsmouth Police help deliver over 52K pounds of food to local residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Police has helped deliver over 52,000 pounds of food to local residents.

The department has been working with faith-based city leaders and charity organizations to help deliver the food including 40,000 pounds of bananas, 5,000 pounds of collard greens, and 3,000 pounds of sweet potatoes to Portsmouth residents.

On Nov. 19, Portsmouth Police partnered with Faith Behind the Badge officials to deliver 35 Thanksgiving meals to families throughout the city.

Two days later, Portsmouth Police helped give away 525 plates of Thanksgiving food and 4,000 pounds of Dried Goods to London Oaks residents and the homeless residents living in the city.

(Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)

