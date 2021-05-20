Portsmouth Police give all-clear after bomb threat at Frederick Blvd. Kroger

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police have given the all-clear after a bomb threat was made at the Kroger in the 1300 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Police received the call at 12:29 p.m. on Thursday. They say a bomb threat was made inside the store by an adult female.

When they arrived on the scene, they did a complete sweep of the building before announcing that they did not find anything.

The female suspect was taken into custody. Police have not released her name.

