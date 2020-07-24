Portsmouth Police: Gang members arrested in connection with robbery, other crimes

Bobby Petty (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say an investigation into a street robbery has led to the arrests of six people they say are gang members.

Police arrested 18-year-old Bobby Petty Jr., of Portsmouth, in connection with a robbery July 16 in the 2900 block of Ambler Avenue.

Through the course of the investigation, police arrested five other people they say are members of a gang, which Petty is also allegedly a member of.

Police seized four illegal firearms during the investigation, as well.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes, Special Investigations, Fugitive Apprehension, Gang Intelligence, Property Crimes, and Street Crimes units.

Those arrested include:

  • 18-year-old Bobby Petty, Jr. of Portsmouth: Petty has been charged with robbery (x3), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (x2), aggravated malicious wounding, and obstruction of justice (x5).
  • 18-year-old Zion D. Riddick of Portsmouth: Riddick has been charged with receiving stolen goods (felony).
  • 19-year-old Ricardo L. Spencer III of Chesapeake: Spencer has been charged with concealed weapon second offense (felony).
  • 19-year-old Antoine J. Headen Jr. of Norfolk: Headen has been charged with Grand Larceny and possession of a concealed weapon.
  • 19-year-old Dashawn D. Ferguson of Portsmouth: Ferguson has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana (felony).
  • 21-year-old Daiquan K. Ervin of Chesapeake: Ervin has been charged with grand larceny of a firearm.

