PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound behind a home on Dale Drive.

The man’s injuries are serious. He was shot in the torso, police say.

Police say emergency communications received the emergency call reporting the incident at 6:24 p.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive.

The man was transported by medics to a local hospital.

Police said there was no additional information.

