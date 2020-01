PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and family members are looking for a man who has been missing since Dec. 19.

Police say there has been a missing person report filed for 32-year-old Craig Williams.

Police say family members say Williams suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which they don’t believe he has with him.

Williams’ sister Diamonique Williams told WAVY.com he has a bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She said he was last seen Dec. 19.

