PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the recent crime in the city.

The department held the news conference at 3 p.m. to share information about Tuesday’s Maple Avenue shooting; three of the four people shot in that incident died from their injuries.

Portsmouth Police also expanded on other recent shootings in the city, specifically noting 12 shootings just in the last 7 days. Chief of Police Renado Prince, Assistant Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins and Interim City Manager Mimi Terry were all in attendance.



View the briefing in its entirety in the player below.

Chief Prince listed all of the shootings that have occurred in Portsmouth since June 1 and noted that so far investigators believe two of the shootings are gang-related.



He emphasized that the city has not seen an uptick in gang gun violence. He said it’s time for citizens to speak up about incidents to give the department leads.

“When you’re angry enough to take action, we’re here for you,” he said. “This is my city. I will not bow down; I will not stop.”

The 12 shootings the chief mentioned during the press conference are listed below:

10 On Your Side is working to get more information about some of the suspects Portsmouth PD has issued warrants for as well as two shooting incidents on June 4. No details about the two shootings on June 4 were sent out to 10 On Your Side until June 7.