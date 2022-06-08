PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the recent crime in the city.
The department held the news conference at 3 p.m. to share information about Tuesday’s Maple Avenue shooting; three of the four people shot in that incident died from their injuries.
Portsmouth Police also expanded on other recent shootings in the city, specifically noting 12 shootings just in the last 7 days. Chief of Police Renado Prince, Assistant Chief Na’Shayla Nelson, Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins and Interim City Manager Mimi Terry were all in attendance.
View the briefing in its entirety in the player below.
Chief Prince listed all of the shootings that have occurred in Portsmouth since June 1 and noted that so far investigators believe two of the shootings are gang-related.
He emphasized that the city has not seen an uptick in gang gun violence. He said it’s time for citizens to speak up about incidents to give the department leads.
“When you’re angry enough to take action, we’re here for you,” he said. “This is my city. I will not bow down; I will not stop.”
The 12 shootings the chief mentioned during the press conference are listed below:
- June 1 (12:52 a.m.) in the 200 block of Avondale Road.
- Unknown if gang-related
- June 1 (11:49 p.m.) in the 600 block of 7th Street.
- Not gang-related, suspect unknown
- June 2 (3 p.m.) in the 3800 block of Towne Point Rd.
- Unknown if gang-related, but targeted incident
- June 2 (9:16 p.m.) in the 2400 block of Staunton Ave
- Believed to be gang-related, shootout between two vehicles, victim caught in crossfire – unknown suspects
- June 2 in 2200 block of High St. Self-Inflicted GSW (Juvenile)
- June 2 (10:55 p.m.) at Alden Ave/Emmons Pl
- An argument that resulted in shooting – unknown suspects
- June 4 (3:31 p.m.) in the 2200 block of High Street
- Unknown if gang-related, Suspect is gang affiliated
- Warrants on file for Arionta Anthony Blount
- June 4 (10:52 p.m.) in the 3300 block of Dartmouth St.
- Warrant on file for RIDDLE
- June 5 (2:25 p.m.) in the 1800 block of Effingham Street
- Possibly gang-related, Victim caught in crossfire
- June 6 (5:06 p.m.) in the 4500 block of George Washington
- Homicide – The victim was a suspect in a previous shooting from last year, possible retaliation Domestic related
- June 7 (6:58 a.m.) in the 1000 block of 7th Street.
- Not gang-related, Warrant on file for WHITAKER
- June 7 (9:36 a.m.) in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue –
- Homicide X3 ongoing investigation, motive unknown
10 On Your Side is working to get more information about some of the suspects Portsmouth PD has issued warrants for as well as two shooting incidents on June 4. No details about the two shootings on June 4 were sent out to 10 On Your Side until June 7.