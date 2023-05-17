PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department is hosting a fallen officer ceremony on May 17.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at High Street Landing, located at 1 High St. During the ceremony, PPD along with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Department will honor the men and women who have given their lives while serving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PPD says the speaker for the ceremony will be Angela White, a former Portsmouth Police officer who was shot in the line of duty in 2017.

10 On Your Side will have more information about the ceremony starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.