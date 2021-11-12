Portsmouth Police Department teams up with Up Center to encourage youth mentorship

PORTSMOUTH, Va. ( WAVY) — The Portsmouth Police Department is working with the Up Center to encourage citizens to sign up as mentors for Portsmouth’s youth.

Team Up is a community-based program that provides one-on-one mentoring to children in South Hampton Roads. The award-winning program matches youth ages 6 to 17 with a positive adult mentor. Throughout the duration of the match, Team Up provides monthly trauma-informed care training, monthly community outings, and ongoing match support.

Mentors will commit two hours of weekly contact to their mentees for at least one year.

Individuals interested in becoming a mentor must be at least 20 years old, reside in South Hampton Roads, have a valid driver’s license with a reliable vehicle and be able to pass background checks.

For more information about the Up Center, visit https://www.theupcenter.org/.

