PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives in Portsmouth are investigating a string of vehicle thefts that are similar to others that have been popping up around the region.

According to Portsmouth Police, they have seen six vehicle thefts within seven days at various locations and times around the city. Suspects are targeting Kia’s and Hyundai’s of various makes and models, police say.

Police are urging citizens to lock their doors and to purchase a steering wheel lock to help deter criminals from breaking into cars.

Those committing these vehicle thefts could be charged with grand larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle, which could result in up to five years in prison and a possible $2,500 fine.