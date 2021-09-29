Portsmouth police chief launches ‘Chief’s Corner’ video segment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth police chief has launched a new video segment that aims to give the public insight into police operations and initiatives in the city.

Called The “Chief’s Corner,” the segment includes information, news, and notes from Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince.

The first video was released on YouTube Wednesday and is nearly six minutes long.

In the video, Prince discussed how police are working to decrease gun violence, increase community engagement events, department staffing and recruiting, police pay incentives and bonuses, a partnership with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and faith community.

Watch the September 2021 Chief’s Corner segment below.