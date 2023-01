PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Chief Stephan Jenkins is set to host his quarterly forum Wednesday.

The forum will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Police Administration Building located at 206 High Street.

The forum is an opportunity for the chief to hear from the community while providing updates on the department.

This event also comes at a time when Portsmouth police continue to investigate a series of homicides in the first few weeks of this year.