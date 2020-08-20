Portsmouth police chief defends department’s involvement in Confederate monument protest investigation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than two months of debate and questions revolving around a June 10 protest at the Portsmouth Confederate monument, the Portsmouth police chief is defending her involvement in the investigation — despite allegations of a conflict of interest.

Police Chief Angela Greene announced charges against 14 high-profile community members — including state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, local NAACP leaders and others — Monday in connection with the protest, which left a man severely injured.

The charges sparked backlash from political activists, who on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation or firing of the police chief.

Now, Greene is defending her department’s decision to take out charges — and is denying there was any actual conflict of interest preventing her from being involved in the case, contrary to an email sent Monday by City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Greene said she attempted to have outside agencies conduct an investigation into the June 10 protest to avoid any conflicts of interest. Greene said there were “potential conflicts” initially, which is why she asked outside agencies to investigate.

However, when those investigations came to dead ends, Greene said the responsibility fell on the Portsmouth Police Department to ensure a “comprehensive investigation” was done. The chief said all efforts “were exhausted” to have a special grand jury appointed or an outside agency investigate.

The Portsmouth Police investigation “determined that although felonious acts were committed by several individuals, no conflicts of interest for this department were revealed,” Greene said in the statement.

Those charged Monday are facing felony destruction of property charges. Some, including Sen. Lucas, are facing an additional charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.

While police body camera video does show Lucas telling police that protesters were going to vandalize the monument, Del. Bobby Scott said Wednesday it was Greene’s failure to arrest anyone for doing it at the time.

Scott alleged police neglected their duties June 10: First, he said, by escalating tensions when they arrested two local NAACP leaders earlier that afternoon then, second, by failing to deescalate the situation later that night.

“Let me be clear, it was the initial belief that upon the commencement of a full investigation into this criminal matter that a potential conflict involving elected city officials, who were present at the time, may arise. Therefore, other avenues were sought,” Greene said in the statement Thursday.

On Monday, several hours before the press conference when Greene announced the charges against the 14 in connection with the protest, Pettis Patton, the city manager, sent an email to City Council saying Greene should not have been involved in the investigation. She also said she had not heard about any decisions being made concerning the investigation until Aug. 17, the same day Greene announced the charges.

In addition to the possible conflict of interest, Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales said she did not see any full case files before Portsmouth Police took out the charges, which is what her office uses to make decisions on whether they prosecute cases.

Meanwhile, Greene said the commonwealth’s attorney could be called as a potential witness, precluding her office from receiving and viewing the complete investigative file.

At the end of the statement, Greene again defended her department’s involvement in the protest investigation.

Greene said: “I am aware that there are questions as to why my office investigated the destruction of the monument and proceeded with charges against the known offenders. My answer is simple, upon taking my oath of office when being sworn in as a law enforcement officer in the City of Richmond and then upon being sworn in as an Assistant Chief and then Chief of Police for the City of Portsmouth, I vowed to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia; and promised to faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me, to the best of my ability. As the head of the primary law enforcement agency in the City of Portsmouth, it is my obligation to investigate all crimes that have occurred, and when probable cause exists, present that evidence for the prosecution, which is what was done in this matter.”

