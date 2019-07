PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — National Night Out, a community-building event held annually by law enforcement agencies across the United States, is coming up on August 6.

Departments from across the Hampton Roads region will be participating, including the Portsmouth Police Department.

So Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene stopped by the WAVY studios on July 22 to discuss her department’s involvement. You can watch the full interview with 10 On Your Side’s Laura Caso above.