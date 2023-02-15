PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking to identify a suspect who robbed a Rite Aid on January 1.

On January 1, around 9:30 a.m. the suspect entered the Rite Aid on the 5900 block of High Street insinuating that they had a gun.

The suspect was described as approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″ and about 180 pounds. They were seen wearing black and white pants, a dark sweatshirt, and long black and red braids.

Police say the victim described the suspect as possibly male presenting as female.

Suspect from Rite Aid robbery on January 1. (Courtesy: Portsmouth Police) Suspect from Rite Aid robbery on January 1. (Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

We urge those with information about the suspect to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.