PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking to identify a suspect who robbed a Rite Aid on January 1.
On January 1, around 9:30 a.m. the suspect entered the Rite Aid on the 5900 block of High Street insinuating that they had a gun.
The suspect was described as approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″ and about 180 pounds. They were seen wearing black and white pants, a dark sweatshirt, and long black and red braids.
Police say the victim described the suspect as possibly male presenting as female.
We urge those with information about the suspect to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.