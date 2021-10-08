Portsmouth police asking public to avoid Bolling Road due to ‘incident’

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth Police Generic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police asked the public to avoid the area of Bolling Road due to an “incident” Friday night.

Portsmouth police said they responded to the incident in the 70 block of Bolling Road around 6 p.m. They tweeted around 7 p.m. asking the public to stay away from the area.

Police didn’t specify what type of incident they were working.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

More information will be released as it’s available.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10