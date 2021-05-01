Portsmouth police asking for help IDing suspect in commercial robbery

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said the robbery happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at at Gold Mine, located at 2012-B Victory Boulevard.

Police did not give additional information about what was taken, if anything.

Police released three surveillance images of the suspect. They show a man wearing a bluish-colored tie-dye style shirt and an L.A. Dodgers baseball cap.

  • (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)
  • (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10