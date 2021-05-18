Portsmouth police asking for help IDing robbery suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying people involved in a robbery in a Food Lion parking lot earlier this month.

Police said the robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. May 11 in the Food Lion parking lot in the 2000 block of Victory Boulevard.

Police said the 60-year-old man who was robbed was found lying in the parking lot with multiple injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers investigating discovered that two unknown males robbed and assaulted the 60-year-old.

Afterward, they fled the parking lot on foot toward Victory Boulevard.

Photos released by police show a group of five males together entering the store. One is wearing a graphic T-shirt reading “My game is money” and another had a sweatshirt with a “Rugrats” TV show logo.