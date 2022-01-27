Portsmouth police asking for help identifying male wanted in knife assault

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for help identifying a person who assaulted a man with a knife earlier this month.
Police on Thursday released four surveillance images of a male they believe was involved in the assault.
The assault happened on January 16 near the 3200 block of George Washington Highway.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.