Portsmouth Police ask for help identifying males involved in armed robbery

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are asking for help identifying two people involved in a robbery at a local convenience store Monday.

Police say the armed robbery was reported to emergency communications around 9:40 p.m. Monday night at King’s Convenience store, 2910 Victory Boulevard.

Police say two males entered the store and both showed firearms. Surveillance images show one had a handgun and the other had a long gun.

The two then ordered an employee to open the register. The employee did as they demanded.

The first suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a gray-and-black hooded jacket, blue jeans, tan boots and a light-colored mask. He had a tattoo on his left hand.

The second suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing a red-and-black flannel jacket, black shorts, light-colored shoes and a light-colored mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

