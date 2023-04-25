PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead in Portsmouth.

According to police, 21-year-old Deterryo Harris and 22-year-old Dejuan Weston in connection to the shooting on Turnpike Rd. Both men are charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting with intent to kill, shooting in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and destruction of property.

Dejuan Weston (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department) Deterryo Harris (Photo Courtesy: Portmouth Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting on April 11 in the 3000 block of Turnpike Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 20-year-old Ja’Son Randolph with a fatal gunshot wound.

Both Harris and Weston are being held at the Portsmouth City Jail without bond.