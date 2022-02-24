Portsmouth police arrest man on cocaine, firearm charges after search warrant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police arrested a man Wednesday after executing a search warrant on Gilmerton Avenue.
The Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team executed the warrant, which was secured by the narcotics unit, Wednesday in the 40 block of Gilmerton Avenue.
Investigators found cocaine, U.S. currency, and two guns.
Danny Collins was the focus of the investigation, police said.
Collins is charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of cocaine.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
