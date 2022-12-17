PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police charged a man after he made several concerning threats online.

On Saturday, police arrested 41-year-old Torrey L. Sutton and charged him with communicating a threat in writing, which police say is a Class 5 Felony.

Investigators say they received several calls and tips about the online threats, which included references to two mass shootings and a photo of three firearms.

Sutton’s concealed carry permit was seized after a Petition for Emergency Substantial Risk Order was filed.

He is currently being held without bond at the Portsmouth City Jail.