Portsmouth police arrest 2 after catalytic converters removed from vehicles at used car dealership

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police arrested two men Monday after they allegedly were found with stolen catalytic converters.

An officer on patrol observed suspicious activity around 4 a.m. Monday at a used car dealership in the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard.

When the officer pulled up, several people fled on foot. Another person fled in a vehicle.

Police said 34-year-old Terrell Clay, of Richmond, was detained at the scene and 23-year-old Spen’Shawn Battle was stopped in a vehicle nearby.

Both Clay and Battle allegedly had multiple catalytic converters in their possession. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contains expensive metals. The part can be sold or scrapped for cash.

Clay and Battle were both charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, conspiracy, and destruction of property.

Battle was also charged with a second offense of carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony.

Terrell Clay (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

Clay and Battle were released on bond.

Police investigation at the used car dealership revealed more than 10 cars with their catalytic converters removed.

Officers seized three suspect vehicles from the scene, as well as two handguns and 10 catalytic converters.

There were several people at the scene that weren’t immediately apprehended, police said.

Police released Clay’s mugshot, but said a booking photo of Battle was not available.