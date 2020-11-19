PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a local gas station.
A police spokeswoman said they received a call about an armed robbery around 8:50 p.m. at the BP gas station in the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road.
Police said a male wore a mask and took an undisclosed amount of money and an employee’s purse.
The male had a firearm in his possession, police said.
The male is between 6 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Portsmouth Police: Armed robbery reported at BP gas station
- Exclusive look behind the scenes of the $3.8B Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion
- Male shot multiple times in Chesapeake, taken to hospital in stable condition
- Fatal single-vehicle crash on I-64 east in York County
- Newport News training program teaches both job and life skills to young adults