Portsmouth Police: Armed robbery reported at BP gas station

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at a local gas station.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call about an armed robbery around 8:50 p.m. at the BP gas station in the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road.

Police said a male wore a mask and took an undisclosed amount of money and an employee’s purse.

The male had a firearm in his possession, police said.

The male is between 6 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 4 inches tall.

No injuries were reported.

