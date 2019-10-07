Portsmouth Police are looking for 13-year-old last seen on Deep Creek Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they are searching for 13-year-old Ariyhana D. Dillard was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Deep Creek Boulevard Sunday.

Detectives say the teenager got into an unknown vehicle driven by an unknown individual.

No one has been able to get in touch with her since she left. Police are concerned for her safety.

Dillard is almost five feet tall . She has blue, purple and black braided hair and brown eyes. Dillard was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone that knows where she is to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.