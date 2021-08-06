Portsmouth police: 2 people injured in separate shootings Friday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said they were investigating after two people were injured in separate shootings Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of 7th Street, a police spokeswoman said.

They arrived to find a man with injuries not considered life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

About 20 minutes later, at 9:52 p.m., officers responded to the 630 block of Dunedin Road.

They arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound. Her injuries also were not considered life-threatening.

The police spokeswoman did not believe the woman was taken to a hospital.

