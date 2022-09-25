PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after two men with gunshot wounds walked into a Norfolk hospital Sunday night.

According to police, the call for the walk-in came in just before 9:30 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say two adult males were reported with serious injuries.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

