Portsmouth Police: 2 males walk into Maryview Medical Center with gunshot wounds

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say two males walked into Maryview Medical Center Thursday evening with gunshot wounds.

Police also say they are working a scene on Azalea Avenue near Watts Avenue that “could be connected” to the two people who walked into Maryview.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said the call reporting the walk-in gunshot wounds came in around 7:20 p.m.

Holley said the status of the males’ injuries was not known as of 7:50 p.m. because officers had not yet arrived at the hospital.

