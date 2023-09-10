PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, dispatch received a call that someone had been wounded by a gunshot on the 50 block of Bainbridge Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, police say.

At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

We are working to learn more about this incident and the victim's condition.

