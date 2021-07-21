Portsmouth PD trying to ID suspects after two shot Sunday night on Virginia Ave.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police need help to identify several suspects after a man and a boy were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night on Virginia Avenue.

Police say they were dispatched to the shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue at 10:48 p.m. The juvenile male was found in the area and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man walked into a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police haven’t released many details, but shared surveillance photos Wednesday of multiple unidentified suspects.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

Portsmouth police released these suspect photos after a double shooting July 18 on Virginia Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portsmouth PD’s Criminal Investigations Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit a tip at the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.