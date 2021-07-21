Portsmouth PD trying to ID suspects after two shot Sunday night on Virginia Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police need help to identify several suspects after a man and a boy were seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night on Virginia Avenue.
Police say they were dispatched to the shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue at 10:48 p.m. The juvenile male was found in the area and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man walked into a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police haven’t released many details, but shared surveillance photos Wednesday of multiple unidentified suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Portsmouth PD’s Criminal Investigations Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit a tip at the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.