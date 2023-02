PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department is holding a R.E.S.E.T. walk following the recent homicide on Cedar Lane.

On February 11, around 8:37 p.m. police received a call about a shooting at the 4000 block of Cedar Lane.

A 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On February 13, the 17-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The walk will take place Tuesday, February 14 at 3:30 p.m., police say to meet near the 7-Eleven, at 4009 Cedar Lane.