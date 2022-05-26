PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for help identifying a person who robbed two businesses this month.

Police said the first robbery happened May 13 at the Maxway in the 3900 block of George Washington Highway.

The second robbery was May 22 at Ollies in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

In both robberies, the male suspect brandished a knife and fled the scene on foot.

Police share a photo of the male, who was wearing dark-colored pants, brown or tan shoes, a striped shirt and a dark-colored hat.