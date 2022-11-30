PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a suspect after he robbed a cashier at gunpoint at a Food Lion.
According to police, the suspect walked into the Food Lion located at 2012 Victory Blvd on Nov. 19 around 7:14 p.m. The suspected attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however the suspect fled the scene without acquiring any money.
Police say there were no injuries reported.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a black t-shirt with red lettering, gray/green pants and what appears to be dark Van shoes.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.