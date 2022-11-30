PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth police are searching for a suspect after he robbed a cashier at gunpoint at a Food Lion.

According to police, the suspect walked into the Food Lion located at 2012 Victory Blvd on Nov. 19 around 7:14 p.m. The suspected attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however the suspect fled the scene without acquiring any money.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department

The suspect was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a black t-shirt with red lettering, gray/green pants and what appears to be dark Van shoes.