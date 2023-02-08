PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police Department K9s are receiving custom ballistic vests as part of a pledge from a local company.

In 2019, the Breeden Company pledged $20,000 for ballistic K9 vests for police departments in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The company will be fulfilling its pledge Wednesday to the Portsmouth Police Department by supplying their seven news K9s with vests.

The importance of K9 vests gained attention after Norfolk police K9 Krijger passed away in 2016.