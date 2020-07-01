Portsmouth PD is seeking applicants for new community advisory committee

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced on Wednesday they are looking for a diverse group of civic-minded individuals to join its new Community Advisory Committee.

Potential applicants will be expected to review the police department’s policies, procedures, and programs pertaining to community issues.

Portsmouth Police Department says the purpose of the community advisory committee will be to have open discussions regarding police trends, a link of communication between the department and the local community, and advocate for police policies, programs, and citizen-police interactions.

Considered applicants must either rent or own a home in Portsmouth or own and/or operate a business within city limits.

Those seeking a position must be at least 18 years old.

Civic, community, and faith-based leaders, as well as media and business representatives, are invited to apply.

The Police Department says members of the Committee will serve either a one year or a two-year term.

Applications must be turned in to the Office of the Chief of Police, located at 206 High Street Portsmouth, VA 23704 or emailed to ppdpio@portsmouthva.gov no later than August 1.

For more information call 757-393-8257 or click this link.

