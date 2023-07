PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide that happened near the 6000 block of Churchland Boulevard.

According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile who was fatally injured.

The PPD is investigating a homicide that occurred near the 6000 block of Churchland Blvd around 4:26 pm. A juvenile male was located with a fatal injury. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/glry3DSnqH — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) July 29, 2023

The is no suspect information at the time. We are working to learn more details about this situation.

