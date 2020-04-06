Portsmouth PD investigate shooting on George Washington Highway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 5100 block of George Washington Highway for a report of a gunshot wound victim on Sunday.
Police received the call for service just before 6:30 p.m.
An adult female was shot in the lower body with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
No additional information was provided.
Anyone with additional information should contact the Portsmouth Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.
