Portsmouth PD investigate shooting on George Washington Highway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 5100 block of George Washington Highway for a report of a gunshot wound victim on Sunday.

Police received the call for service just before 6:30 p.m.

An adult female was shot in the lower body with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Portsmouth Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

