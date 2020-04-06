1  of  2
Closings & Delays
York County General District Court York County-Poquoson Circuit Court

Portsmouth PD investigate shooting on George Washington Highway

Portsmouth

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Portsmouth police generic_126304

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 5100 block of George Washington Highway for a report of a gunshot wound victim on Sunday.

Police received the call for service just before 6:30 p.m.

An adult female was shot in the lower body with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information was provided.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Portsmouth Police Department or call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Post

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10