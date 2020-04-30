Portsmouth PD gives gun safety reminder after accidental shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lt. Scott Blystone with the Portsmouth Police Department says right now, police are seeing people who have experience with firearms get a little complacent since they’re spending more time at home — which is leading to more shooting accidents.

Blystone says, as of late, people have been mishandling guns while trying to take care of them, or not putting them away in the proper places. Those situations have led to some scary 911 calls.

“We are seeing a lot of people accidentally get shot, whether they’re cleaning their firearms or not properly putting them in holsters, or just shoving them down their pants, and unfortunately that’s lead to a couple of our gunshot wounds,” Blystone explained.

Blystone says people should always make sure their firearms are properly placed and secured so children can’t get ahold of them and cause damage.

He says there are many lockboxes or firearm locks that are affordable.

“I can tell you from my personal experience: I introduced my kids to my firearms right away. Make them not a toy or something out of range. They understand what they are, they understand that they’re dangerous, they understand they have to be very safe around them,” he said.

But most importantly, Blystone says stay consistent.

“Whatever you do, make sure you keep that routine. Don’t step outside of your routine. If you have a firearm and you wear it every day, come home, disarm it in a safe manner, and then put it in the lockbox, every single day,” he said.

