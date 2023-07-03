PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Police Department and the Virginia State Police are hosting a free VIN etching event.

At the event, Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) will be chemically etched onto the window of automobiles.

VIN etching is part of the Virginia State Police HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft ) program, and it provides an added layer of protection against automobile theft.

The event takes place on August 22, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. It will be held in the I.C. Norcom High School parking lot, located at 1801 London Boulevard.

For more information about VIN etching and other tips to prevent auto theft visit HEATreward.com.