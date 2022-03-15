Portsmouth Pavilion returns for 2022 concert season

After more than $4.4 million worth of repairs, the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion will reopen to guests (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion is gearing up for a big comeback in 2022.

After being closed for nearly three years due to structural damage following a hurricane, and then closed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pavilion has created a long list of performers for the 2022 concert season.

New artists are currently being booked (e.g. Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, and Hell Storm) on top of an already big lineup for this season which includes:

Jack White — Saturday, April 23

Zach Williams – Saturday, April 30

Chicago Live in Concert – Saturday, May 14

Smashing Pumpkins – Tuesday May 24

Chaka Khan – Friday, May 27

H.E.R. – Tuesday, June 7

For the complete concert lineup, visit CLICK HERE.