Portsmouth Pavilion returns for 2022 concert season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion is gearing up for a big comeback in 2022.
After being closed for nearly three years due to structural damage following a hurricane, and then closed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pavilion has created a long list of performers for the 2022 concert season.
New artists are currently being booked (e.g. Buddy Guy, ZZ Top, and Hell Storm) on top of an already big lineup for this season which includes:
- Jack White — Saturday, April 23
- Zach Williams – Saturday, April 30
- Chicago Live in Concert – Saturday, May 14
- Smashing Pumpkins – Tuesday May 24
- Chaka Khan – Friday, May 27
- H.E.R. – Tuesday, June 7
For the complete concert lineup, visit CLICK HERE.