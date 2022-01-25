Portsmouth Pavilion operator announces Chaka Khan will headline UMOJA festival

After more than $4.4 million worth of repairs, the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion will reopen to guests (WAVY photo/Brett Hall)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The operator of the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion in Portsmouth has announced the main act for this year’s UMOJA festival.

At a Portsmouth City Council meeting Tuesday night, IMGoing President Ken MacDonald said Grammy Award-winning artist Chaka Khan will headline the festival, which will be held from May 27-28 this year.

The UMOJA festival combines entertainment from contemporary and ancient art forms to celebrate African American culture and heritage. UMOJA is Kiswahili for “unity.”

MacDonald said Tuesday that he expects this to be one of the most successful years ever for the Pavilion because there is a pent-up demand for concerts. The venue hasn’t had a full season since 2017 due to structural issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

City Council spent $4.4 million to complete the repairs to the venue, which included a new mast and canpoy, re-flooring and new paint, new curtains, electrical work, and more.