Portsmouth Pavilion canopy project moving along, with hopes for April opening

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) – Nearly two years later, and the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion along the Portsmouth Waterfront is finally starting to come together.

As 10 On Your Side has reported, the original canopy had to be removed when a crack was found due to water damage.

City leaders say enjoying a nice day like Monday while listening to some great music right in Portsmouth is not too far off in the future.

“Downtown is a cultural area and the opportunity to bring those type of things in to enhance the community is very nice when it happens, so I was sorry to see it down for a while,” resident Jerry Sinkfield said.

A new canopy can be seen set up at the music venue. Many are asking if that means concerts will be returning.

“We need to [give] … a place to have events and to bring more diversity and cultures and so forth into Portsmouth. We’re doing it, but the pavilion was some great big avenue,” he said.

When the original canopy was discovered to be damaged, several shows and performers had to be canceled or relocated.

In the meantime, local business saw an economic impact.

Sinkfield, who has lived in the city since the late 1980s, is excited to get back on track.

“Just get it open, get everything going so we can get back to normal,” he said.

City leaders say as of right now things are on track and they are looking at a possible April opening.

“That’s great, I definitely will be looking at that, but I want them to have more concerts,” said resident Julie Dunlap.

But one step at a time.

A spokesperson with IMGoing, the contractors for the space says they have not made any announcements yet but they will keep us updated on any news going forward.

No formal dates for reopening have been announced.

We will keep you updated on air and on WAVY.com.