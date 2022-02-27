Portsmouth organization Her Shelter in need of baby formula amid nationwide recall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A local organization is seeking baby formula amid a nationwide recall.

Officials from Her Shelter in Portsmouth say they were forced to remove most of the stock they had reserved for local infants and are now in need of help restocking.

On Feb. 17, the FDA warned consumers not to consume formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Michigan due to complaints of Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella.

Her Shelter says they are in need of Similac brand formulas, specifically the one listed below:

Similac Advance Infant Formula (blue can) – most often used – highest priority

Similac Sensitive (orange can) – medium priority

Similac Alimentum (purple can) – medium priority

Similac Total Comfort (pink can) – medium priority

Similac Isomil (red can) – medium priority

Similac Neosure (light pink can) – light priority

Similac for Supplementation (green can) – light priority

To help the organization restock, call 757-737-4523 to make arrangements for drop off or pick up.