PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth is opening cooling stations on Thursday August 4 to help residents stay cool during these expected high temperatures.

Residents are asked to limit outdoor activities as much as possible.

Portsmouth’s cooling stations can be found in the following locations:

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

601 Court Street | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Portsmouth City Hall Lobby , 801 Crawford Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 801 Crawford Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Churchland Library , 4934 High Street West | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

, 4934 High Street West | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Crado ck Library , 28 Prospect Parkway | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 28 Prospect Parkway | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building) , 1701 High Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

, 1701 High Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile are at most risk for heat-related illnesses. Visit the CDC for symptoms and what to do if someone has a heat-related illness.