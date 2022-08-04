PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Portsmouth is opening cooling stations on Thursday August 4 to help residents stay cool during these expected high temperatures.
Residents are asked to limit outdoor activities as much as possible.
Portsmouth’s cooling stations can be found in the following locations:
- Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile are at most risk for heat-related illnesses. Visit the CDC for symptoms and what to do if someone has a heat-related illness.