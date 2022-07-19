The stations will be open Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Portsmouth is opening “Cool City” cooling stations on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 to keep residents chilled from the expected high temperatures.

Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Portsmouth’s “Cool City” cooling stations can be found in the following locations:

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, a usual “Cool City”, is temporarily closed. Call 311 to contact cooling stations.

Small children, the elderly, and individuals who are impaired or immobile are at most risk for heat-related illnesses. Visit the CDC for symptoms and what to do if someone has a heat-related illness.