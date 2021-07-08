Portsmouth Olive Branch Little League Seniors win 2021 Senior League Softball Virginia District 6 State Championship

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday was a night of celebration for the Olive Branch Little League Senior Girls softball team.

The team returned home to family and friends after winning the Senior League Virginia District 6 State Championship. The team defeated Culpeper 10-0.

“We lost our president, our previous president, Andre Copeland, about two weeks before the season started. So they kinda give him a drive for him. They played for ‘Dre the whole time.” said John Gardner, president of Olive Branch Little League.

Copeland, the former president of Olive Branch Little League, died earlier this year.

Even though he was in the hearts of all staff, the players shined when it mattered most to win it all.

“We scored 59 runs. The other four teams scored 10 in this tournament,” said Olive Branch Little League manager Valerie Vick, six-time district champion. Pitcher Lexy Moore outshined her competition and threw a no-hitter in the final two games to win the championship.

They are thankful they won the championship in Copeland’s honor, and want to continue to keep his memory alive for future games they play.

“We couldn’t do it without our fans and our families, and I would just like to thank everybody for supporting us on all the way,” said Nakaiya Hudson, an Olive Branch Little League player.